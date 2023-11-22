LeBron James has reached another milestone in his already-storied basketball career.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who is already No. 1 in the NBA’s all-time scoring record, hit 39,000 career points on Tuesday (Wednesday morning, Manila time) during LA’s matchup against the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena.

King things 👑 pic.twitter.com/1gv6sz2VuI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 22, 2023

Coming in with 38,995 points heading into today’s game, the four-time league champion needed five points to reach the mark, and he did it in less than five minutes into the contest.

Following a dunk and a pair of free-throw makes in the opening quarter, James hit a three-pointer at the 7:11 mark of the first to break the 39,000 mark.

Heading into their matchup against the Jazz, the Lakers were sixth in the Western Conference, 8-6, in the standings,

Last February, ‘King James’ surpassed fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previous scoring record of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the previous season.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat star also ranks fourth all-time in total assists and has over 10,770 rebounds.

