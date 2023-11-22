LeBron James has reached another milestone in his already-storied basketball career.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who is already No. 1 in the NBA’s all-time scoring record, hit 39,000 career points on Tuesday (Wednesday morning, Manila time) during LA’s matchup against the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena.
Coming in with 38,995 points heading into today’s game, the four-time league champion needed five points to reach the mark, and he did it in less than five minutes into the contest.
Following a dunk and a pair of free-throw makes in the opening quarter, James hit a three-pointer at the 7:11 mark of the first to break the 39,000 mark.
Heading into their matchup against the Jazz, the Lakers were sixth in the Western Conference, 8-6, in the standings,
Last February, ‘King James’ surpassed fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previous scoring record of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the previous season.
The former Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat star also ranks fourth all-time in total assists and has over 10,770 rebounds.