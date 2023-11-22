Ex-PBA superstar Arwind Santos seeks title in MPBL

Arwind Santos will be trying to win the title for Pampanga starting this Saturday. Photo from the MPBL Facebook page

MANILA -- The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) will hold its national finals starting this Saturday, pitting the North Champions, the Pampanga Giant Lanterns, with the South Champions, the Bacoor City Strikers.

Pampanga is a powerhouse team led by versatile big man Justine Baltazar and former PBA players like Arwind Santos and Encho Serrano.

Bacoor, meanwhile, will rely on the scoring of James Kwekuteye and the veteran leadership of Mark Yee.

Pampanga and Bacoor last met on September 22 during the elimination round in Laguna. Pampanga won, 78-70.

Santos, a champion in both the UAAP and PBA, admitted that competing for his hometown presents a more significant challenge. However, he emphasized that there is no added pressure, citing his experience in numerous finals games.

But what excites him is the opportunity to make history as his basketball career winds down.

“Pressure at kaba, wala naman po 'yun. In fact, nagpapasalamat ako sa nangyari sa buhay ko, sa career ko, sa achievements na nakuha ko. Ang inaano ko lang 'yung history, mga history ng PBA, sa UAAP, sa PBL magkakaiba po 'yun. 'Yung history ng MPBL gusto ko rin po ma-achieve sa huling yugto ng aking career," Santos said

The Strikers and Giant Lanterns clash in the best-of-five finals starting November 25 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in Pampanga.