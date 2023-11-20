Alquiros eyes PFF presidency, aims to build on Araneta's programs

Stallion-Laguna FC team owner Filbert Alquiros.

MANILA -- Longtime Stallion-Laguna FC team owner Filbert Alquiros has decided to throw his hat in the ring in running for Philippine Football Federation president in PFF polls this Saturday at the Century Park Hotel in Malate, Manila.

Alquiros believes he can build and expand on the successes of outgoing PFF president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta Jr.

“Although the shoes of Boss Nonong are very hard to fill, I believe there is more to be done in the federation, drawing on my experience as a team owner and active member of the PFF,” he said.

He is banking on his track record that includes being the team owner of Stallion-Laguna FC, as well as being the former team manager of the national women’s team.

His daughter, Natasha, was a former national women’s team mainstay, playing alongside the likes of ex-national team skipper Marielle Benitez-Javellana.

“I would like to continue Sir Nonong’s policies and programs, preserve and built on his legacy so that the federation and its members become even stronger and solid. We want everyone on the same page as we continue to promote and develop the beautiful game in our country,” said Alquiros, 59.

Alquiros wants to bring all regional football member associations on the same level by organizing more programs and activities.

“Basically, what Araneta has built we need to fortify and build some more,” said Alquiros, whose top priority is to harness the network and personnel of the regional member associations in enhancing and expanding the PFF’s grassroots development programs.

“I want the PFF to expand its database so we can track players as young as five years old and see how they develop as they grow up to the different age group levels so we can identify the outstanding ones as they move through the different age groups. It has to be synchronized,” he explained.

“By doing so, we can have an even bigger pool of homegrown talent from the different age groups in both men and women until the senior level and develop and nurture them properly for overseas competitions,” he added.