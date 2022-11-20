UAAP: NU pulls away from UST, seals Final 4 spot

The National University (NU) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) battle during the second round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Pasay City on November 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- National University has clinched a spot in the Final 4 of UAAP Season 85, after pulling away for a 67-57 victory over University of Santo Tomas on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Bulldogs used a backbreaking 12-0 run in the final quarter to run what had been a close game into a relatively comfortable victory -- their fourth straight triumph of the men's basketball tournament.

National U improved to 9-3 to become the second team to secure a Final 4 berth, joining defending champion University of the Philippines. The Bulldogs remain in the hunt for a twice-to-beat advantage as well.

On the other hand, the Growling Tigers fell to a 10th straight loss and are now formally eliminated from the semifinals race. They dropped to 1-10 in the tournament.