UAAP: NU pulls away from UST, seals Final 4 spot

MANILA, Philippines -- National University has clinched a spot in the Final 4 of UAAP Season 85, after pulling away for a 67-57 victory over University of Santo Tomas on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.
The Bulldogs used a backbreaking 12-0 run in the final quarter to run what had been a close game into a relatively comfortable victory -- their fourth straight triumph of the men's basketball tournament.
National U improved to 9-3 to become the second team to secure a Final 4 berth, joining defending champion University of the Philippines. The Bulldogs remain in the hunt for a twice-to-beat advantage as well.
On the other hand, the Growling Tigers fell to a 10th straight loss and are now formally eliminated from the semifinals race. They dropped to 1-10 in the tournament.