UST's Rancel Varga and Alche Gupiteo. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas and National University are the first two teams to advance to the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 86 men's beach volleyball tournament, Sunday at the Sands SM By The Bay.

The Tiger Sands, seeking their fifth straight title, are unbeaten in five matches. Reigning MVP Rancel Varga and Alche Gupiteo needed only 30 minutes to beat De La Salle's Andre Espejo and Vince Maglinao, 21-9, 21-8, and Adamson University's Francis Casas and Dan Gutierrez, 21-9, 21-12.

NU also went up to 5-0 as James Buytrago and Alex Iraya waylaid Casas and Gutierrez, 21-14, 21-14, and University of the East's Jake Abria and Allen Buensalida, 21-8, 21-12.

Far Eastern University evened its record to 2-2 after Vincent Nadera and JJ Javelona topped University of the Philippines' Christian Pitogo and Gelo Lipata, 21-14, 21-14.

Ateneo's Jian Salarzon and Amil Pacinio bested Abria and Buensalida, 21-14, 21-11, in the other match.

The Blue Eagles are locked in a four-way tie with the Tamaraws, the Green Spikers, and the Fighting Maroons at 2-2, making the race for the two remaining Final Four slots too close to call.

The Soaring Falcons and the Red Warriors bowed out of contention at 0-5.

Action resumes on Friday at 7 a.m.