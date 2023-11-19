Home  >  Sports

UAAP: UP dominates NU, secures no.1 seed

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2023 06:51 PM

UP’s Francis Lopez attempts a jumper against the NU Bulldogs. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News. 
MANILA — University of the Philippines dominated National University to secure the top-seed heading into the Final Four.

The Fighting Maroons crushed the Bulldogs, 79-57, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Fighting Maroons improved to 12-2, and they will be waiting for the result of the playoff for fourth place between the Adamson Soaring Falcons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Jeff Napa-mentored squad, who fell to 10-4 and will enter the semifinals as the third seed, will be facing the DLSU Green Archers who are now officially in the semis as the second seed. La Salle holds a twice-to-beat advantage. 
 

