Finals of Worlds 2024 to be held in UK

Courtesy: LOL Esports/Riot Games

SEOUL, South Korea - The 2024 installment of the League of Legends World Championship (Worlds 2024) will be held in the United Kingdom.

Riot Games announced this ahead of the Grand Finals of Worlds 2023 held at the Gocheok Sky Dome here.

This marks the fourth time Worlds will be held in Europe after it was held in Sweden, France, and Iceland in previous years.

Chinese team and perennial tournament underdog Weibo Gaming and South Korean hometown heroes T1 are duking it out for the 2023 championship title at 5 PM today.