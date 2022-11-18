UST eyes golden double anew in UAAP table tennis

Photo from UAAP media bureau

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) gears up for yet another attempt for a golden-double run as the UAAP Season 85 table tennis tournament kicks off on Saturday.

After three years of hiatus, the UAAP table tennis competition will be held at the Makati Coliseum, led by the defending champions Tiger Paddlers.

In the league's most previous competition in 2019, the Growling Tigers annexed a record 28th crown, while the Tigresses captured their 13th title.

After drawing an opening bye, UST will take on University of the East (UE) at 10:30 a.m., followed by Ateneo de Manila University at 1:30 p.m. and University of the Philippines (UP) at 4 p.m.

In the women's side, UST will also take a bye before facing De La Salle University at 10:30 a.m., UE at 1:30 p.m., and Adamson University at 4 p.m.

Tournament format calls for a double-round robin elimination with the top four teams advancing to the Final Four. The top two finishers will gain twice-to-beat advantages.

The semifinals winners will advance to the finals.

Meanwhile, high school competition also begins Saturday, with De La Salle-Zobel's boys and girls teams staking their crowns.

The Junior Green Paddlers play UP Integrated School at 8 a.m. to set in motion their campaign, followed by Ateneo at 10:30 a.m. and Adamson at 4 p.m.

In the girls section, De La Salle-Zobel goes up against Ateneo at 8 a.m., UPIS at 10:30 a.m., and UE at 4 p.m.

Tournament format calls for a double-round robin elimination with the top two squads advancing to the finals.