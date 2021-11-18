Jamie Lim missed out on a bronze medal in her maiden stint in the World Karate Championships after losing in her first match in the repechage.

Lim, a gold medalist in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, bowed to Lynn Snel of the Netherlands in the repechage bracket of the women's -61kg kumite, Thursday afternoon at the Hamdan Sports Complex.

They actually fought to a 1-1 draw but the Dutch karateka was awarded the win after having scored the first point. Snel advanced to the bronze medal match, where she will face off against Haya Jumaa of Canada.

Despite the loss, Lim still impressed in her first-ever appearance in the World Karate Championships, having made it all the way to the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

However, she lost to Ukraine's Anita Serogina, a former European champion and a Tokyo Olympian, in the quarterfinals.

With SEA Games champion Junna Tsukii crashing out early in the women's -50kg kumite on Wednesday night, kata stalwarts Joco Vasquez and Sarah Pangilinan are the remaining competitors for Team Philippines.