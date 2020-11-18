Volleyball: Alyssa Valdez, now Spikers' Turf president, bats for resumption of men's league

MANILA, Philippines -- Creamline superstar Alyssa Valdez, who also serves as president of Spikers' Turf, is optimistic that the pioneering men's volleyball league can return to action sooner rather than later.

Sports Vision president Ricky Palou, whose group organizes the Premier Volleyball League, revealed on Friday that Valdez is actually the president of Spikers' Turf.

"The Spikers' Turf is not under Sports Vision," he explained. "It's a different entity altogether… Alyssa Valdez is the president of Spikers' Turf."

It's a unique position for Valdez, who credited the guidance of Palou, Mozzy Ravena, and Tony Boy Liao, among others, for helping her in the role. She stressed that her mentors want her to focus on her volleyball career even as she learns a new job.

"They're the ones naman na naga-guide talaga sa akin. So as of the moment, I'm just listening to them talaga, learning all the things that I have to learn, para in the near future, sana makatulong din talaga tayo sa volleyball, lalo na sa men's volleyball," she said.

At the moment, Valdez is batting for the resumption of the Spikers' Turf. The PVL is already making plans to hold a tournament in a bubble early next year, and the "Phenom" hopes that the men's league can also get going.

According to Valdez, they had planned for a tournament in March 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic kept them from pushing through.

"But we're really looking forward to more tournaments, sana mas madaming teams din ang makasali sa atin sa men's tournament," she said. "Ma-open din 'yung possibilities ng mga men's players, men's volleyball players na meron din silang pwedeng puntahan after nila maglaro sa bawat teams nila in college."

"We're looking forward also to making the tournament, or the league, as a pro league as well. So we're praying and hoping for that," she added.

It was confirmed on Friday that the Spikers' Turf is also leaning towards turning professional, after the PVL already made the move.

Palou said they are now studying options for the Spikers' Turf as well, to see if it can be held concurrently with the PVL.

"I think Alyssa's been pushing us to start also the Spikers' Turf," he revealed. "We're still studying how to schedule this."

"We'd like to have a bubble, plan a bubble tournament for the Spikers' Turf also. But we're still trying to look at what kind of schedule we can come up with," he added.

The PVL is likely to hold its tournament in February or March 2021, with the Inspire Sports Academy and Trace Colleges in Laguna as possible venues.

