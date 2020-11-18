After turning pro, PVL to discuss salary issues, rookie draft

MANILA, Philippines -- The body that organizes the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will sit down with team owners soon to discuss the nitty gritty details of the league after they decided to turn professional.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) on Friday confirmed that the PVL had joined the ranks of the country's professional leagues, paving the way for them to hold a competition early next year.

There are still several details that need to be ironed out, however. Ricky Palou, the president of Sports Vision, said during Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum that they intend to meet with team owners soon in order to discuss these issues.

Among them are a potential salary cap, a rookie draft, and even new teams.

"Those are one of the things that we have to discuss with the team owners. We've spoken to them about our plans and about all of this, about salaries, minimum and maximum," said Palou. "Also, we've spoken to them about drafting."

"But nothing yet has been finalized. One of these days, we'll sit down with them and finalize all of these plans," he added.

Now that they have turned professional, Palou is also hopeful that more teams will join the league. At the moment, eight teams compete in the PVL, including Philippine Army and Philippine Air Force.

While the players of the corporate teams are all set to get professional licenses, the Army and Air Force players will be given special guest licenses to play in the PVL.

"We're hoping more corporations will get interested in putting up a volleyball team and join the PVL professional league. This will be very good for volleyball," said Palou.

"We're open, by the way, we're open. We're not closing our doors to new members. Although, I must say, we'd like to limit the teams to at the most 10 teams, maybe 12. That will be the most ideal number of professional teams," he added.

Palou also said that he will welcome it if the PVL players want to form a union.

He did not give an exact date as to when Sports Vision will meet with PVL team owners to decide on these issues.

"We have put that in our plans," he said. "That will be presented to the teams in our meeting to decide on salary caps and all that, plus a drafting system for incoming players."

