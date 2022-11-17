UAAP: Ateneo hands UST ninth consecutive defeat

BJ Andrade led the Ateneo Blue Eagles with 14 points. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles stayed within striking distance of the league leaders after a 72-55 victory over the University of Santo Tomas on Thursday evening, Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles recovered from a slow start and took complete control through a massive third quarter to hand the Growling Tigers their ninth consecutive loss of UAAP Season 85.

Ateneo improved to 7-3 in the tournament, half a game behind National University for the second spot. UST, meanwhile, slid to 1-9 and is on the brink of elimination from the race to the Final 4.

BJ Andrade and Ange Kouame each scored 14 points for the Blue Eagles, with the reigning Most Valuable Player adding seven rebounds and three blocks to his stat line.