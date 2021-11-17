'So far, so good': Players praise TNT 3x3 coach Belen

Coach Mau Belen will be calling the shots for TNT's 3x3 team. PBA Media Bureau/Handout via TNT

MANILA, Philippines -- The players of TNT's 3x3 squad are full of praise for Mau Belen, the pioneering coach who became the first woman to be a part of a PBA team's coaching staff during the 2021 Philippine Cup.

Belen, a part of TNT's training program for basketball management, joined Chot Reyes' staff for the All-Filipino conference where they emerged as champions. She was afterward tasked to coach the franchise's 3x3 squad for the PBA 3x3 competition that will open on November 20.

"So far so good. Sobrang okay siya ngayon sa amin," said TNT's Almond Vosotros of Belen.

"Sobrang nakatutok siya sa amin. Like, 'yung sinasabi niya, alam ko na first time niya rin ma-assign sa pro, sa PBA, kaya siguro nakikita namin 'yung dedication niya, kung paano niya kami turuan, kung papaano niya kami i-push sa practice," he added.

Vosotros is joined in TNT's 3x3 team by Samboy de Leon, Lervin Flores, and Jeremiah Gray.

For the players, this is the first time in their basketball career that they will be coached by a woman -- something that they insist is a non-issue.

"We respect everyone," said Vosotros. "'Yun talaga ang importante."

"First time ko rin ma-coach ng babae, so so far, so good, okay naman siya as a coach," added de Leon.

Belen has had coaching stints in the United Arab Emirates and in the Philippines, and previously managed sports events in Dubai. In 2019, she coached the Philippine National Police women's basketball team and was part of the on-ground management team for the basketball competitions in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

De Leon praised the hard work that Belen does, particularly when it comes to scouting other teams.

"Okay talaga si Coach Mau kasi kahit sa mga playoff namin, talagang nagi-scout siya ng mga plays, 'yung ikabubuti ng team namin. So so far so good talaga," he said.

"Very, very good na coach sa amin (si Coach Mau)," said Flores. "So sobrang excited kasi hindi siya ganoon na sobrang mahigpit sa laruan, pero napakagaling din na magturo sa amin, tinututukan niya kami."

A total of 13 teams will compete in the PBA's inaugural 3x3 event, with TNT in Pool A along with the Limitless Appmasters, Zamboanga Valientes, Platinum Karaoke, and Purefoods TJ Titans.

A top prize of P100,000 is at stake in the first leg of the competition.