NBA: DeRozan returning to Spurs in 2020-21

DeMar DeRozan during the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup. FIBA.basketball

San Antonio guard DeMar DeRozan is exercising his $27.7 million player option to remain with the Spurs for the 2020-21 season, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The four-time All-Star averaged a team-high 22.1 points and also put up 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in 68 starts last season for the Spurs, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 1996-97.

DeRozan, 31, is entering the final year of a five-year, $139 million contract he signed with the Toronto Raptors in July 2016. He was traded to the Spurs in July 2018.

Selected ninth overall by Toronto in the 2009 NBA Draft, DeRozan has career averages of 20.0 points, 4.4 boards and 3.6 assists in 820 games (808) starts with the Raptors (2009-18) and Spurs.