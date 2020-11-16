With bubble, PBA has options for the future: Guiao

Coach Yeng Guiao at the sidelines of an NLEX game in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- If NLEX coach Yeng Guiao has his way, the PBA would hold a "normal" tournament by the next season, after holding the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in a bubble.

Guiao, who served as vice-governor of Pampanga from 2004 to 2013, played a big role in bringing the league to Clark and setting up the bubble. His team couldn't stay in the bubble as long as they wanted, however, as NLEX was one of four teams ousted after the elimination round.

Despite the Road Warriors' early exit and struggles in the conference, Guiao was satisfied with the bubble itself. He acknowledged that there were "minor problems" -- a referee and a player were tagged as positive cases before eventually testing negative -- but the bubble didn't burst.

"To me, that's really the main thing about the bubble, we were able to conduct our tournament, and at the same time, keep everybody safe," said Guiao.

"And at the same time, give our audience a treat. So all the things we set out to do, we were able to accomplish. So to me, this bubble is really successful," he added.

Still, Guiao would prefer if the league reverts to a more normal operation for its next season, whenever it begins. In Clark, teams played all games in the Angeles University Foundation Gym with no fans physically present. The audience was there virtually, but the teams had to provide their own cheers and encouragement without their Sixth Man to back them up.

All 12 teams also shared the same practice facility and hotel, keeping them away from their families for months.

"I'm hopeful that we can do a normal tournament, normal set-up with the crowd. Nakaka-miss din 'yung crowd. Kahit na ano pa sabihin niyo, nakaka-miss talaga 'yung may mga fans tayo," said Guiao.

"But, everything will still depend on the situation with the virus, with the pandemic. There's news that there's already a vaccine, but I don't know if that vaccine can get here early next year. So maybe, if that's available, that would make it easier for us," he added.

If a "normal" tournament is out of the question, the PBA can take comfort in knowing that they have plenty of options, said Guiao. Holding the Philippine Cup successfully in the bubble has given them a baseline as to what they can do moving forward.

Guiao is confident that the PBA can only improve upon the practices they are already doing now in Clark.

"At least now, we have choices, we have options. Hindi kamukha noong dati, nangangapa lang tayo. Pero ngayon, alam na natin: we have an option one, we have an option two, we have an option three. Then the PBA, under the leadership of the Board of Governors and commissioner Willie (Marcial), are able to assess and make better decisions next time," said the coach.

"Kung gusto pa natin ito, mai-improve natin. Kung regular na tayo, may vaccine, may audience tayo, maybe 50% of the venue, kaya nating papasukin, then that becomes an additional option for the PBA," he added.

"But right now, by doing this right, we were able to solidify our position in terms of managing the league and making it safe for everyone."

Though Clark was chosen as the location of the bubble, other venues also volunteered to host. There was even the possibility that the Philippine Cup could be held abroad after organizers in Dubai sent a proposal to the league.

The best case scenario, however, is for next season's games to be held in the PBA's usual venues -- the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, among others,

"Parang investment natin 'to in the future, just in case we need to do it (again)," Guiao said of the bubble. "We know we can do it and we can do it better."

"If it's not necessary to do it, then that's even better. That means we can go with the regular tournament."

Related video: