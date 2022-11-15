NCAA: Benilde clinches Final 4 spot

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) formally secured a spot in the NCAA Season 98 Final 4 on Tuesday after fending off San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 83-78, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers got another MVP-level performance from Will Gozum, who had 25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 30 minutes of playing time.

This is the first time that CSB will play in the NCAA Final 4 since 2002, when Sunday Salvacion steered the Blazers to a semis appearance. They were close to ending the drought in Season 97, but faltered in the play-in tournament and missed the postseason.

But the Blazers would not be denied in Season 98, where they now have an 11-4 win-loss record and are still in the hunt for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4.

Also securing a spot in the semis is San Beda University, which will make its 16th straight Final 4 appearance.

The result of Tuesday's game formally eliminated the Golden Stags from the playoff race.

San Sebastian was still within striking distance, 80-76, with a minute and a half to play but Migz Oczon converted an off-balanced three-pointer to beat the clock with 1:12 to play, stretching the Blazers' lead to seven points, 83-76.

Back-to-back misses from Romel Calahat from long range in the final 40 seconds sealed San Sebastian's fate.

Miguel Corteza added 18 points while Ray Carlos added 14 points for the Blazers, who scored 27 points off the Golden Stags' 19 turnovers in the game.

Itchie Altamirano and Calahat each had 11 points for the Golden Stags. San Sebastian played the entire second half without head coach Egay Macaraya, who was thrown out with 4.1 seconds left in the second quarter after two technical fouls for excessive complaining.

The scores:

CSB 83 -- Gozum 25, Corteza 18, Carlos 14, Oczon 10, Pasturan 8, Cullar 4, Lepalam 4, Nayve 0, Marcos 0, Sumabat 0, Davis 0, Lim 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 78 -- Altamirano 11, Calahat 11, Villapando 10, Desoyo 10, Sumoda 7, Escobido 7, Are 5, Cosari 5, Suico 5, Una 5, Aguilar 2, Yambing 0, Shanoda 0, Concha 0.

Quarters: 20-21, 44-40, 63-57, 83-78.

