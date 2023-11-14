NCAA: Heavy Bombers stun Generals to boost Final 4 bid

JRU’s Marwin Dionisio. File Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Jose Rizal University took a step closer to reaching its hopes of entering the Final 4.

This is after the Heavy Bombers stunned Emilio Aguinaldo College, 77-64, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Marwin Dionisio led JRU’s attack after tallying 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while Jonathan Medina and Joshua Guiab scored 11 each.

Vince Sarmiento finished with a 10-point, 10-rebound game, while Agem Miranda and JL Delos Santos provided stability after the former contributed eight points and five assists, while the latter got seven markers and eight dimes.

Tied at 63 with still 6:41 left in the game after a back-and-forth affair throughout the first 33 minutes of action, the Heavy Bombers left the Generals without a field goal for the rest of the game while also outscoring them 14-1 until the buzzer ended.

Aiding in that was the Louie Gonzales-led squad forcing EAC to convert only three of their 15 field goal attempts in the final quarter while also disabling them from making any assist in the same frame.

Nat Cosejo and JP Maguliano scored 12 markers each for the Generals, while King Gurtiza chipped in 11 points.

This win allowed JRU to climb to 10-6 in the standings and take hold of the fourth and final playoff spot, while EAC, on the other hand, are in danger of missing the Final 4 after they fell to 8-8.