MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal HD claimed the men's gold medal in the PNVF Champions League after turning back North Cotabato, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12, on Sunday night at the Philsports Arena.

Marck Espejo scored four of his 21 points on kill blocks, while JP Bugaoan added 20 markers -- including the championship-clinching point for the HD Spikers. Bugaoan, who went 15-of-25 attacks, also had a match-best five blocks.

"We were very happy. All the hard work for this 2022 paid off with all that we went through, all the misunderstandings and internal problems. But before we end the year, somehow we were able to fix it and we made a lot of effort," said Cignal coach Dexter Clamor.

"We deserve to be the champions despite all the hardships," he added.

The HD Spikers took a long route toward the title after placing second behind PGJC-Navy in Pool A with a 4-1 record. They also needed five sets to beat Bacolod City in the quarterfinals before sweeping Imus City in the semis to arrange a finals duel with the G-Spikers.

North Cotabato led by as many as three points in the deciding set but could not get the job done when it mattered, as Cignal banked on its chemistry to pull through in the intense two-hour, seven-minute match.

"This championship is the best Christmas present for all of us," said Espejo.

Jao Umandal led the G-Spikers with 26 points, while John Vic de Guzman added 25 points, including two blocks.

Meanwhile, Ridzuan Muhali and Hero Angeles teamed up for 26 points as Imus City took the bronze in the men's division following a 25-16, 25-22, 34-32 conquest of PGJC-Navy.