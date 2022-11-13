PBA: Arana game-winner caps Converge's comeback vs. ROS

Converge big man Justin Arana (15) in action against Rain or Shine. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Converge stretched its winning run to seven games after an impressive come-from-behind win over Rain or Shine, 102-101, on Sunday evening at the Araneta Coliseum.

Down by as much as 17 points in the fourth quarter, the FiberXers slowly but steadily chipped away at the deficit to give themselves a chance to snatch the win in the closing seconds.

Completing the comeback was rookie big man Justin Arana, who scored the go-ahead layup over ROS forward Santi Santillan with 15.1 seconds left. That left enough time for the Elasto Painters, but they couldn't execute down the stretch against Converge's stifling defense; Rey Nambatac's attempt at a three-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.

Arana finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, as one of seven Converge players in double-digits. Jeron Teng earned Player of the Game honors with 20 points, four boards and three dimes; the FiberXers weathered a relatively quiet outing from import Quincy Miller who had 19 points and 20 rebounds.

"It was [designed for Justin]," Converge coach Aldin Ayo said of their last play. "Actually, it was a botched play. Justin was not able to hit the screen, but the purpose of the inbound was to isolate Justin inside the paint."

"Good thing that Justin was able to convert it. Kudos to the players for executing the plays," he added.

The FiberXers improved their record to 8-2, securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup.

But for most of the night, it appeared as though Converge's winning streak was headed for its end. They trailed, 88-71, with under 10 minutes to play thanks to a reverse layup from Rain or Shine rookie Gian Mamuyac.

The FiberXers would push the pace the rest of the way, forcing the Elasto Painters into hurried shots and turnovers. RK Ilagan came up big down the stretch, drawing a foul from Mamuyac while shooting a triple and making two of his three charities to slash the ROS lead to three, 99-96, with 2:06 to play.

Maverick Ahanmisi would make two of four free throws to make it a one point game, 99-98, before ROS import gave the Elasto Painters some breathing room with a baseline jumper, 101-98. But Miller responded on the other end to once again trim the lead to a single digit, 101-100, with still 43.8 seconds to go.

Mamuyac bricked a potential dagger triple with 19 seconds left, setting the stage for Arana's game-winner.

The former Ateneo standout finished with 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting along with three rebounds, three steals, and three assists. Pearson had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort.

The Elasto Painters dropped back-to-back games and fell to 4-6 in the conference.

The Scores:

CONVERGE 102 – Teng 20, Miller 19, Arana 16, Tratter 11, Melecio 11, Ahanmisi 11, Ilagan 11, Stockton 3, DiGregorio 0, Tolomia 0, Racal 0 , Ambohot 0

RAIN OR SHINE 101 – Pearson 25, Mamuyac 24, Asistio 16, Caracut 11, Nambatac 10, Santillan 6, Belga 4, Norwood 3, Demusis 2, Borboran 0

QUARTERS: 25-27, 55-57, 69-84, 102-101

