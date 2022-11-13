NBA: Tatum leads Celtics past Pistons

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (L) drives to the basket past defending Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (R) during the first quarter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 09 November 2022. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE.

LOS ANGELES -- The Boston Celtics notched a sixth straight victory, Jayson Tatum's 43 points and 10 rebounds fueling a 117-108 win over the Pistons in Detroit.

The Celtics overcame the injury absences of second-leading scorer Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon to beat the Pistons for the second time in four days.

A tight first half ended with the Pistons up by two points, but Tatum came alive in the second half, scoring 28 points after the break.

Back-to-back three pointers from Tatum gave Boston a 106-97 lead midway through the fourth, then teammate Marcus Smart came up with a steal and drove for a layup as Boston took control and improved to 10-3.



Elsewhere, the Miami Heat spoiled the season debut of LaMelo Ball with a resounding 132-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Former Rookie of the Year Ball had missed Charlotte's first 13 games with a sprained left ankle.

He scored 15 points in 28 minutes on court, but he and the Hornets were no match for a Miami team led by 31 points from Max Strus.

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 42 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the 76ers to a 121-109 victory over the Hawks, avenging a defeat in Atlanta on Thursday.

In Washington, Kristaps Porzingis delivered a double-double of 31 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards notched a third straight victory, 121-112 over the Utah Jazz.

Even with top scorer Bradley Beal missing a fourth straight game, the Wizards snapped Utah's four-game winning streak.

