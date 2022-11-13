NBA: Tatum leads Celtics past Pistons

LOS ANGELES -- The Boston Celtics notched a sixth straight victory, Jayson Tatum's 43 points and 10 rebounds fueling a 117-108 win over the Pistons in Detroit.
The Celtics overcame the injury absences of second-leading scorer Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon to beat the Pistons for the second time in four days.
A tight first half ended with the Pistons up by two points, but Tatum came alive in the second half, scoring 28 points after the break.
Back-to-back three pointers from Tatum gave Boston a 106-97 lead midway through the fourth, then teammate Marcus Smart came up with a steal and drove for a layup as Boston took control and improved to 10-3.
Elsewhere, the Miami Heat spoiled the season debut of LaMelo Ball with a resounding 132-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Former Rookie of the Year Ball had missed Charlotte's first 13 games with a sprained left ankle.
He scored 15 points in 28 minutes on court, but he and the Hornets were no match for a Miami team led by 31 points from Max Strus.
In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 42 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the 76ers to a 121-109 victory over the Hawks, avenging a defeat in Atlanta on Thursday.
In Washington, Kristaps Porzingis delivered a double-double of 31 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards notched a third straight victory, 121-112 over the Utah Jazz.
Even with top scorer Bradley Beal missing a fourth straight game, the Wizards snapped Utah's four-game winning streak.
