Home  >  Sports

PBA: Ginebra ousts Rain Or Shine, books semis seat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2020 09:03 PM

Japeth Aguilar scored 23 points, and Stanley Pringle popped late in the fourth quarter, as Barangay Ginebra beat Rain Or Shine 81-73 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga. 

Pringle struggled from the field, but he made back-to-back baskets that stretched a one-possession game to a 78-71 lead with less than 2 minutes in the game.

Ginebra awaits the winner of the San Miguel Beer-Meralco duel for its opponent in the next round. 

(More details to follow.) 

Read More:  PBA   PBA bubble   2020 PBA Philippine Cup   All-Filipino Conference   Barangay Ginebra   Tim Cone   Rain Or Shine  