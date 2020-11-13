PBA: Ginebra ousts Rain Or Shine, books semis seat

Japeth Aguilar scored 23 points, and Stanley Pringle popped late in the fourth quarter, as Barangay Ginebra beat Rain Or Shine 81-73 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Pringle struggled from the field, but he made back-to-back baskets that stretched a one-possession game to a 78-71 lead with less than 2 minutes in the game.

Ginebra awaits the winner of the San Miguel Beer-Meralco duel for its opponent in the next round.

(More details to follow.)