UAAP: Nelle believes fully healthy La Salle can still contend

Evan Nelle (10) of the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers during their match against the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons for the opening games of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University has underperformed in UAAP Season 85, with the Green Archers languishing in seventh place in the league standings.

La Salle was considered a preseason favorite to contend for the championship, with their own point guard Evan Nelle declaring them to be the No. 1 team in the league. But injuries and suspensions have kept them from playing at the top level throughout the tournament.

Schonny Winston, the top MVP candidate for Season 85, has missed two games for La Salle while Michael Phillips has sat out one game. Nelle previously missed a game due to illness before getting suspended for unsportsmanlike conduct.

CJ Austria (suspension) and Raven Cortez (injury) have also missed time. The Green Archers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak; their 3-6 record is good for just seventh place in the league.

Nonetheless, Nelle remains optimistic that La Salle cna make a late run towards Final 4 contention when the UAAP resumes on Thursday after taking a break to give way to the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

"Yeah, I’m still rooting for our team," said Nelle. "I still think we’re one of the deepest teams."

"Ang dami lang adversity, daming injuries… Ilang laro lang kaming kumpleto," he pointed out. "I’m not using it as an excuse with the way we’re playing. We’re losing fair and square."

"I just think once we come back healthy and fresh off this break, I hope it will be a different game."

Before the FIBA break, La Salle absorbed a 68-54 loss to archrival Ateneo de Manila University, in what was Nelle's return from a one-game suspension.

Nelle had 15 points, seven rebounds, and five assists but shot just 4-of-13 from the field, and couldn't break down the Ateneo defense.

"I think I was just gigil. That’s how I put it. I really wanted to come off strong. I really wanted to make my mark agad. That’s the immaturity in me," said Nelle. "I need to learn again. I need to play smarter para ma-control ko yung game at di na ako ma-suspend."

