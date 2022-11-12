Arvin Tolentino exploded for 31 points to lift NorthPort to a 91-85 win over a hapless Terrafirma in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday at the Ynares Center-Antipolo.

It was a career-high outing for Tolentino, whop lit up the Dyip with 5 triples to go with his 12 rebounds and 3 steals.

It was the Batang Pier's second straight win, fifth overall in 10 games.



They effectively eliminated Terrafirma, who have yet to win a game in 25 matches.

Box Scores:

NORTHPORT 91 – Tolentino 31, Bolick 12, Navarro 12, Ibeh 9, Sumang 7, Balanza 6, Ferrer 5, Ayaay 4, Salado 3, Chan 2, Taha 0

TERRAFIRMA 85 – Prosper 23, Tiongson 18, Cabagnot 16, Alolino 8, Ramos 8, Munzon 5, Calvo 3, Cahilig 2, Javelona 2, Camson 0, Gabayni 0, Gomez de Liano 0

QUARTERS: 20-28, 45-55, 64-71, 91-85

