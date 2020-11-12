Volleyball: PVL is latest league to turn professional

Sports Vision president Ricky Palou, together with PVL stars Alyssa Valdez and Dzi Gervacio, and team manager Tony Boy Liao. Handout photo



MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will be the latest league to join the professional ranks, with a formal announcement scheduled for Friday.

This comes after Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, the National Basketball League, and the Women's National Basketball League all turned professional earlier this year.

The stakeholders of the PVL, led by Sports Vision president Ricky Palou, are set to announce details of their decision on Friday in a briefing together with the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Palou told Tiebreaker Times that they have reeceived the assurance of GAB chairman Baham Mitra regarding some of the financial concerns that come with turning professional.

"We sat down with (Mitra) three to four weeks ago. Ang worry namin is the financial aspect," said Palou. "He assured us na, 'Hindi kami BIR.'"

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Palou said it will be up to team owners to decide whether or not to turn professional. After consulting with them last week, "all teams agreed to go pro," according to Palou.

The PVL was founded in 2004 as the V-League and was backed by Shakey's for several years, before rebranding in December 2016. Currently, nine clubs compete in the PVL.

