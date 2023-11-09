Young Filipino racer Iñigo Anton is set to make his Formula 4 debut as he joins BlackArts Racing for the F4 South East Asia Championship.

Anton will race during the final round of the competition at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on December 1 to 3 under BlackArts Racing.

Coming from the Anton family of prominent racers, the 2022 Automotive Association Philippines Circuit Driver of the Year has carved a name of his own not only in the local racing scene but also in the international stage

Some of the latest achievements of the 19-year-old racer include winning the 2022 Seaoil Radical Challenge.

Anton was also declared champion in the 2022 Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup Circuit Championship in the Super Sporting Class.

He also competed alongside Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and other renowned drivers in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual last year.

This year, he was the only Filipino to represent the Philippines in the first Olympic Esports Series held in Singapore where he made it to the finals.

Anton was also among the Philippines’ slate in this year’s Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship held in Sepang. He competed in the simracing competition together with Russel Reyes.

He is currently competing in the Formula V1 Challenge and the 2023 Seaoil Radical Challenge.