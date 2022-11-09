PBA: Miller, Converge wax hot, pull away from Phoenix

MANILA, Philippines -- Converge waxed hot from long range to prevail in a shootout over Phoenix Super LPG, 132-127, in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The FiberXers stretched their winning streak to six games and improved to 7-2 in the conference with the result. Their import, Quincy Miller, led the way in the big victory with a career-best 46 points, 18 rebounds and 5 assists in 45 minutes.

Converge's marksmanship from long distance keyed their win: they made a whopping 22 three-pointers, one short of the PBA record.

The loss ended Phoenix Super LPG's five-game winning streak.