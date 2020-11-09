MLB: Nationals invite Biden to throw out first pitch

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures at his election rally, after the news media announced that he won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. Andrew Harnik, Reuters.

The Washington Nationals invited President-elect Joe Biden to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day of the 2021 season.

"We're excited to continue the long-standing tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch at the home of the national pastime in our nation's capital," the team announced Saturday night.

The "long-standing tradition" has been absent of late.

We look forward to hosting President-Elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season.@JoeBiden // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/n3YzL7olWA — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) November 8, 2020

President Donald Trump becomes only the second sitting chief executive to not throw out a first pitch on Opening Day at a Major League Baseball game since William Howard Taft began the tradition in 1910.

Fellow one-term President Jimmy Carter was the other.

The Nationals are scheduled to open the season at Nationals Park on April 1 against the New York Mets.