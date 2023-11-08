MANILA — San Sebastian College-Recoletos kept its slim hopes of entering the Final Four alive.

This is after they scored a bounceback win over Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 94-75, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament, Wednesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Paeng Are delivered a season-high 23-point game, with 12 coming in the pivotal second quarter, alongside six assists and four rebounds.

Romel Calahat contributed 21 markers, Alex Desoyo and Reggz Gabat finished with 13 each, and Tristan Felebrico was the last one who finished in double-digits with 10.

Only ahead by two, 22-20, after a triple by Letran’s Kint Ariar late in the opening frame, the Golden Stags charged a 10-2 run in between quarters to create the first double-digit lead of the game while also blanking the Knights offense for four minutes of the second.

San Sebastian banked on this momentum going into the second half and was even able to grow the lead by as much as 29, 88-59, after a lay-in by Calahat at the 3:51 mark of the third.

While its postseason hopes are already out of its hands, SSC-R improved to 5-9 in the year and still has an outside chance of making it into the semifinals.

Letran, meanwhile, fell to 1-13.

The Intramuros-based squad was led by rookie Jay Garupil who tallied 16 points, while Kobe Monje and Rafael Go who scored 13 each.