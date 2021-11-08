Sarina Bolden celebrates with her Elfen Saitama after a goal by Riko Yoshida. Photo courtesy of Elfen Saitama.

Filipino-American forward Sarina Bolden made an immediate impact as Elfen Saitama notched a breakthrough victory in the 2021-22 season of the WE League in Japan.

Saitama claimed a 1-0 triumph over AC Nagano Parceiro Ladies on Sunday at the Kumagaya Athletics Stadium, their first victory in eight matches.

Saitama now have four points in the league with their 1-1-6 slate. They previously had a 1-1 draw against JEF United in September.

Bolden entered the game in the 79th minute for Juri Kawano and was quick to make her presence felt, sending in a cross for Riko Yoshida who scored the lone goal of the game in the 80th.

"Since it was a home (match), we strongly thought that we would definitely get three points," said manager Etsuko Handa as per the team website.

"I am grateful to many people for their support, even if the difficult game continues," she added.

For AC Nagano, it was their fourth loss of the season against two wins and two draws. They now have eight points in eight matches.

Saitama remain in 11th place but hope to build on the breakthrough win next week against Omiya Ardija Ventus on the road.