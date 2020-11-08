PBA: Beermen get quarterfinal boost after rout of Ginebra

Moala Tautuaa had a double-double for San Miguel against Ginebra. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA (UPDATE) - San Miguel Beer snapped a brief two-game slide in superb fashion as they outplayed Barangay Ginebra for an 81-66 victory, Sunday at the AUF Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The defending champion Beermen had lost back-to-back games against Phoenix Super LPG and NLEX entering the crucial contest against the Gin Kings. But they pounced on a lethargic Ginebra squad, leading by as much as 20 points en route to the comfortable win.

San Miguel improved to 6-4, joining Meralco, Alaska, and Magnolia in a logjam in the middle of the league standings.

"I have to commend the players, especially the veterans," said San Miguel coach Leo Austria afterward. Ï think this is the best start we have (this conference)."

Chris Ross earned Player of the Game honors after putting up 11 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Marcio Lassiter, who missed their previous game against NLEX, had 12 points, while center Moala Tautuaa had 20 points and 11 boards.

Lassiter waxed hot from the field in the second quarter, and he helped the Beermen build a 53-36 lead at the half. But Ginebra clawed their way back in the third period, with Scottie Thompson leading the way. His three-pointer made it a three-point game, 56-53, with over four minutes to play in the quarter.

San Miguel responded well, with Bambam Gamalinda sparking an 8-3 run to end the quarter that kept them in control, 64-56, entering the final period. With both teams struggling to find the mark in the fourth, free throws by Lassiter and Ross helped the Beermen hold onto their lead.

Ross later acknowledged that they took advantage of Ginebra's tiredness. Both teams played last Friday, with SMB absorbing a 124-90 defeat to NLEX and Ginebra powering past TNT Tropang Giga, 85-79.

"They put all their energy on that," Ross said of the TNT game.

Thompson was one rebound shy of a triple-double with 12 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds, while Japeth Aguilar finished with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

But Stanley Pringle went only three-of-10 from the field for seven points, and LA Tenorio missed all seven of his field goals and was scoreless in the game. As a team, Ginebra shot only 30.9% from the field.

Ginebra drops to 7-3, tied with TNT for a share of first place. Both the Gin Kings and the Tropang Giga are already assured of quarterfinals spots.