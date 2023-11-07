Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Modern-day rivals College of St. Benilde and Jose Rizal University engaged in yet another heated matchup in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament, Tuesday.

It was another emotional affair that saw Heavy Bombers head coach Louie Gonzales and Blazers forward Mark Sangco get thrown out of the game.

But St. Benilde coach Charles Tiu believe their ejection was a result of both squads badly wanting to win, and not because they wanted to inflict pain on each other.

“We’ve reminded them every day this week before playing JRU, you know, to expect a physical game,” he said following their 84-81 win.

“They’re also desperate to win, they’re a tough team, so we just have to stay composed and focused on playing basketball. For the most part, guys kept their cool.”

The two squads figured in an infamous brawl in Season 98 wherein John Amores hit some CSB Blazers following an argument with game officials. This is now water under the bridge, said Tiu.

“It’s a physical game, but I’m happy. We had a good handshake after the game. There was some sportsmanship there,” he noted.

“We both just competed and wanted to win. They played some good basketball. “

More than this, what made Tiu even happier was how they tallied a win against a good, quality squad in JRU as they rally to collect more victories in hopes of getting both a Final 4 spot and a twice-to-win incentive.

"Sa start ng fourth quarter, we played great, and then we let up again, speaking about how they allowed JRU to close in on their advantage," he said.

“But we were able to escape with a win. I’m happy we won because it’s tough. JRU is a really good team. “

Benilde improved to 9-4 with the result, while the Heavy Bombers are now at 8-6.*

