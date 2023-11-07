NCAA: Gozum saves the day as Blazers survive Bombers

MANILA — College of St. Benilde improved its Final 4 hopes after escaping with a slim win over Jose Rizal University.

The Blazers triumphed over the Heavy Bombers, 84-81, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Reigning MVP Will Gozum flexed his might over JRU as he tallied a season-high 27 points, five rebounds, and two rejections that included the game-saving block.

Miggy Corteza and Migs Oczon also provided veteran presence for the Charles Tiu-mentored squad after posting 18 and 14, respectively.

After CSB’s double-digit lead disappeared in the final three minutes of the third frame and the early seconds of the fourth quarter following a 12-to-nothing run by JRU, the two squads saw eventually themselves only distanced by two, 83-81, with the Blazers being ahead in the final minute of the contest.

Following a miss from JL Delos Santos in the following play, Robi Nayve only converted one of his two free throw attempts, leaving the door open for the Heavy Bombers to tie the game once more.

But Shawn Argente and Marwin Dionisio missed consecutive attempts from beyond the three-point area, with the latter being blocked by Gozum as time expired.

This defeat spoiled Joshua Guiab’s 23-point, 12-rebound game, and sent JRU down to 8-6. Delos Santos also stood out with 14 markers, while Agem Miranda and Dionisio finished with 12 and 11, respectively.

CSB, on the other hand, is currently in the third spot after they improved to 9-4 and won their fifth straight game.

