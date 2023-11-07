Football: Adamson booters clinch 'Ang Liga' title

Arjay Buenaobra, Team Captain of Adamson University, Karl Tan, Director of Operations for Ang Liga, Brian Poe Llamanzares, Chairman of FPJ Panday Bayanihan, and Jose Antonio Lopez, Team Captain of Ateneo De Manila University. Handout photo

MANILA -- Adamson University bested Ateneo de Manila University, 2-0, to rule the 19th season of the Ang Liga football tournament over the weekend.

Adamson's Andrew Nalog copped the Golden Glove, earning the award via goal difference and save ratio throughout the tournament. His teammate Arjay Buenaobra was named Best Defender for his crucial role in the backline.

Meanwhile, Darlton Digha was named as Ang Liga Season 19's Best Coach, having led Adamson to its first league title.

In its 19th season, Ang Liga matches were streamed online.



“We are very proud to see how successful Ang Liga season 19 has been. This has been the most well-attended and most-watched season the league has ever had with close to 600,000 views online. We’re looking forward to growing the league even more thanks to our sponsors and supporters," said Brian Poe Llamanzares, Chairman of FPJ Panday Bayanihan.

Karl Tan, Director of Operations for Ang Liga, was also delighted by the success of the new platform.

“This season, Ang Liga was brought to a different level. Having been able to play in this tournament in 2003, I can say that the participants are very lucky to have been given this platform," said Tan.



Also competing in the tournament were defending champion De La Salle University, College of San Beda, University of Santo Tomas, Far Eastern University, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, University of the Philippines, University of the East, and Adamson University.