Kemark Carino signs with Pegasus Brunei

Kemark Carino in action for Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Former San Beda University center Kemark Carino is once again headed overseas.

The 6-foot-8 center has signed with Pegasus Brunei, his agency announced on Monday afternoon. The club competes in Malaysia's Major Basketball League, among other competitions.

This will be Carino's second stint abroad, having previously played for Aomori Wat's in the second division of Japan's B.League. His campaign there lasted a season before Carino returned to the Philippines.

He most recently saw action in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup for Marinerong Pilipino. There, he averaged 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game.

The 24-year-old Carino had foregone his final season of eligibility with the Red Lions to turn pro and head to the B.League.

Pegasus, which brands itself as a semi-pro squad, has also competed in the Filbasket International Championship.

