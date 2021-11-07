Canelo Alvarez weighs in for his super middleweight championship boxing match against Caleb Plant (not pictured) at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

MANILA, Philippines -- Retired boxer Manny Pacquiao on Sunday praised Mexico's Saul "Canelo" Alvarez after his history-making triumph over Caleb Plant in Las Vegas.

Alvarez, 31, knocked out Plant in the 11th round to unify all the super middleweight belts -- the first boxer to do so.

"Congratulations to the pound for pound king, Canelo, on making boxing history as the first undisputed super middleweight champion ever," Pacquiao tweeted after the fight.

"Plant put up a great fight but Canelo is just too good," he added.

"Boxing is in great hands."

Pacquiao had officially retired from boxing in late September, focusing instead on his political career. The 42-year-old is running for Philippines president in the 2022 national elections.

Before Pacquiao's retirement, he was a regular fixture in pound-for-pound lists that is now dominated by the 31-year-old Alvarez. Canelo currently tops both The RING and ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings.

Alvarez improved his record to 57 wins with two draws and one loss, with 39 of his victories having come by knockout. He has won eight straight fights; his only defeat came at the hands of Pacquiao's great rival, Floyd Mayweather Jr., in September 2013 when they fought at light middleweight.

