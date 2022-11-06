The San Beda University Red Spikers returned to the winning column after taking down the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Stags in straight sets, 25-23, 27-25, 25-22, in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge on Sunday evening at the Paco Arena.

San Beda revived its tournament hopes while dropping its NCAA opponent to 0-4.

“Napakalaking bagay ‘to kasi kung makakalampas naman kami (sa) Perps, malaking bagay at maaaring makapasok kami sa susunod na round kaya kumbaga binawi talaga namin yung straight set loss sa last game,” San Beda head coach Ariel Dela Cruz shared.

Mark Kevin Montemayor finished with 10 points along with three excellent digs for the Red Spikers, who bounced back from a tough loss against the FEU Tamaraws.

Meanwhile, Axel Van Book and Andrie Bakil contributed nine points each.

After San Beda secured the first set, a Joshua Espemnida service ace sparked a 6-0 rally for San Sebastian early in the second frame, 10-4.

However, the Red Spikers mounted a huge comeback with their own 8-1 run to push a deadlock at all 24, and eventually snatch the set victory.

“Ang inadjust ko yung depensa namin lalo, tapos yung opensa namin kinargahan namin kaya pinalitan ko na yung tao kasi hindi nagcocompliment sa pasa at hindi na rin nagcocontribute sa opensa,” Dela Cruz said.

From then on, San Beda never looked back to claim its second win of the tournament.

Kyle Angelo Villamor led the Stags with 14 points and five excellent receptions.

San Beda aims to maintain its form as they face the UPHSD Atlas on Friday, while San Sebastian hopes to finally end their slump against the FEU Tamaraws.