The Ateneo Blue Eagles are through to the finals of the the UAAP Season 85 women's badminton tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University secured a return trip to the final after downing National University, 3-2, on day four of the UAAP Season 85 women's badminton tournament, Sunday at the Centro Atletico Badminton Center in Quezon City.

Reigning back-to-back MVP Chanelle Lunod once more pulled through for the Blue Eagles in the deciding match, 21-13, 21-14, over Kate De Guzman, after the tie was level at two matches apiece.

Lunod earlier teamed up with Jochelle Alvarez in putting up a 2-1 lead in the second doubles match against Jeya Pinlac and Gwyneth Descola, 21-16, 21-19, but the Lady Bulldogs got it back with Sarah Barredo and Ybonnie Dema-ano in the second doubles, 22-20, 13-21, 21-8 over Mika De Guzman and Geia De Vera.

"Naka-focus lang kami sa team tie namin for today. We dropped two matches, but ang maganda sa team namin is kapag may natalo, bumabawi lang kami. And that's what happened today," Lunod said of the the win.

University of the Philippines stopped De La Salle University in dominant fashion, 5-0, to take solo second and take a full series lead over NU.

A vintage performance of UAAP Season 78 Rookie of the Year Leah Inlayo completed the Fighting Maroons' sweep on an 11-21, 21-13, 21-15 win over Mia Manguilimotan.

Rookies Anthea Gonzalez and Susmita Ramos opened the day for UP with clinical wins in the first two singles matches. Gonzalez kept her unscathed singles record with a 21-5, 21-4 rout of Katrina Togado, before Ramos stamped her class over Ghiselle Bautista, 21-13, 21-14.

In the other tie for the afternoon, University of Santo Tomas finally notch its first win, keeping Adamson University winless, with a 4-1 score line.

Rhafi Santos and Jennfier Saladaga took down Melody Ampusta and Jan Ching in the second doubles match, 21-8, 21-6, to pocket the win after Camille Buagas and Graciel Cabriga got one back for the Lady Falcons, 22-20, 17-21, 21-15, over Elij Pena and Clara Ignacio, 21-, 21-, in the previous doubles match.

The Blue Eagles and Fighting Maroons will take on the Lady Green Shuttlers and the Female Tiger Shuttlers on Saturday to close out their respective qualification round campaigns. On the other hand, the Lady Bulldogs will look to secure their second straight bronze medal when they take on the Lady Falcons on the same day.

All these ties are set on Saturday at 1 p.m., still at the same Quezon City venue.