PBA 3x3: TNT continues winning ways with Leg 1 crown

MANILA, Philippines -- Gryann Mendoza saved the day for TNT in Leg 1 of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Second Conference on Sunday, hitting the game-winner for a 17-15 against Platinum Karaoke at Robinsons Place Antipolo.

Mendoza nailed the winning deuce at the buzzer to cap the thrilling finish, handing the powerhouse Tropang GIGA the Leg 1 crown.

Nico Salva earlier knotted the count at 15-all with seven seconds left, before Mendoza delivered in the clutch to help TNT secure the P100,000 prize money.

It was the second major victory by TNT against Platinum after winning the First Conference grand finals last week.

Platinum took home with the runner up purse of P50,000.

An undermanned Barangay Ginebra squad salvaged a podium finish after overcoming Cavitex, 21-13, for third place. Donald Gumaru finished with 10 points for the Kings, who took home P30,000.

Vosotros again delivered for the Tropang Giga, who eliminated the Cavitex Braves, 20-19, in the semifinals.

The 32-year-old Vosotros had nine points and six rebounds in leading the team to the win just a week removed after TNT ruled the First Conference grand finals at the expense Platinum Karaoke.

Brandon Bates went 6-of-7 from the field for six points and seven rebounds as Platinum Karaoke downed Barangay Ginebra to earn another crack at TNT.

In the first round of the knockout stage, Cavitex toppled top seed J&T Express, 22-19, while Lervin Flores finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in the Tropang Giga’s thrilling 20-18 win over Purefoods TJ Titans.

Barangay Ginebra also extended its winning ways by upending San Miguel Beer, 19-18, behind the game-high 11 points of new recruit Ralph Cu.

Platinum Karaoke, meanwhile, made short work of Terrafirma, 17-10.

The two classification results saw Meralco salvaging a win in the first leg at the expense of NorthPort, 12-9, while Blackwater kept Pioneer winless in the campaign, 22-15.