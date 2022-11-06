NCAA: Arellano outlasts JRU for sixth win

MANILA, Philippines -- Arellano University bucked the absence of two key players to outlast Jose Rizal University, 62-52, for its sixth win in NCAA Season 98 on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

With nine players available, the Chiefs leaned on their defense to shackle the Heavy Bombers in the last three quarters and pull away.

Axel Doromal led Arellano with 17 points and three rebounds, while Travis Mantua added 12 markers. The Chiefs were without their top option, big man Cade Flores (ankle sprain), as well as veteran guard Darrell Menina (back spasms).

Trailing 27-28 at the half, the Chiefs out-scored JRU 26-16 in the third period to take control of the contest. They stretched the lead to 10 points, 54-44, early in the final frame.

The Heavy Bombers made a late run and trimmed the deficit to four points, 56-52, with three minutes to go but back-to-back baskets by Doromal shut down JRU's chances of a comeback.

Two free throws by Mantua with 19.2 seconds left sealed the final score, allowing Arellano to improve to 6-8 in the season.

JRU dropped to 6-6 in the tournament. John Amores led the Heavy Bombers with 12 points as their lone double-digit scorer.

The Scores:

ARELLANO 62 -- Doromal 17, Mantua 12, Sunga 9, Abastillas 8, Mallari 5, Oliva 5, Talampas 3, Tolentino 3, Oftana 0.

JRU 52 -- Amores 12, Dionisio 9, Miranda 8, Guiab 6, Delos Santos 5, Sy 5, Dela Rosa 3, Arenal 2, Celis 2, Medina 0, Tan 0.

Quarters: 17-20, 27-28, 53-44, 62-52.

