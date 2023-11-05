UAAP: UE shocks FEU-Diliman to open boys' volleyball

The UE Junior Warriors. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of the East swept the defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman, 25-20, 25-22, 29-27, to open the UAAP Season 86 Boys’ Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at the Adamson University Gym.

A tight first frame set the tone of the match, with UE establishing a five-point lead late that proved enough to fend off the Baby Tamaraws' comeback. In Set 2, the Junior Warriors built an 18-11 advantage before FEU-D scored five unanswered points to get within two.

The teams traded blows in crunch time but the Junior Warriors proved to be the more composed team, doing enough to take a 2-0 lead.

Seeking to extend the set, FEU raced to a 7-2 start in the third frame before Season 85 2nd Best Spiker Jan Macam and the Junior Warriors responded and eventually tied the count at 16.

UE rode that momentum to seal the three-set win.

"Sabi ko nga sa mga bata, mahirap maglaro o kunin ang panalo kung hindi namin tatrabahuhin. Sabi ko nga, defending champion yan at medyo matibay pagdating sa paglalaro ng volleyball… pero sabi ko nga, hindi imposible kung gagawin niyo ‘yung dapat natin trabahuhin," said UE head coach Raffy Monsuela.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University, along with returning UAAP coach Babes Castillo, made an impressive UAAP Girls’ Volleyball debut with a four-set win over the University of the Philippines Integrated School, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20, 26-24.

Earlier in the day, UAAP Season 85 Boys’ Volleyball runner-up Adamson University took down De La Salle-Zobel with a dominant 25-8, 25-8, 25-7 sweep.

