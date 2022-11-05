PBA 3x3: New-look Ginebra books q'finals berth

Donald Gumaru and Barangay Ginebra are assured of a spot in the knockout stage. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- A new-look Barangay Ginebra squad became the first team to clinch a berth in the knockout stage of Leg 1 of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Season 2, Saturday at Robinsons Antipolo.

Behind new recruits Donald Gumaru and Ralph Cu, the Kings swept their Pool B assignments for a 2-0 record.

Gumaru, the former Arellano stalwart, scored 10 points in Ginebra’s 21-13 win over Purefoods TJ Titans, while Cu had eight in a 21-12 thrashing of Meralco Bolts.

Joining the Kings in the next round are J&T Express and Terrafirma.

The Express and Dyip sent Pioneer Elastoseal packing early on after each registered victories against the Katibays in Pool A.

Bryan Santos had nine points and five rebounds in an 18-15 upset by the Dyip over the Katibays, while the Express pulled of hard-earned 21-20 win over the same team.

J&T later took the top seed in its group by beating Terrafirma, 21-12.

The rest of the pool games are still being played as of presstime.

Other early winners include Platinum Karaoke against Blackwater, 19-11, in Pool C, but the Black President bounced back with a 17-12 victory over Cavitex.

First Conference grand champion TNT Tropang Giga whipped NorthPort, 21-11, in Pool D behind the nine points of Gryann Mendoza.

The knockout playoffs is set on Sunday.