Ange Kouame in action for Ateneo against La Salle in UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on November 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo center Ange Kouame is excited to be learning from PBA veterans in Gilas Pilipinas, even as he awaits his next call-up for the Philippine men's national basketball team.

Kouame, who was naturalized in 2021, has been training with Gilas Pilipinas every Monday as they prepare for the November window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. He was included in the national team pool for their games against Saudi Arabia and Jordan, though there is no certainty that Kouame will make the final roster.

"If I'm part of the lineup, I'm happy to join. At the end of the day, it's something I love to do, playing basketball," Kouame told reporters on Saturday, after Ateneo's victory over De La Salle University in UAAP Season 85.

"If they call me, I will represent the country for sure," he added.

Kouame has not played for Gilas since the February 2022 window of the qualifiers, where he averaged 5.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in two games. A knee injury kept him from suiting up in the FIBA Asia Cup and previous windows of the qualifiers.

But he is excited to again be part of the national team pool, especially as the group has been augmented by veterans from the PBA. In particular, Kouame says he is learning plenty from Barangay Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar, one of the longest-tenured members of Gilas Pilipinas.

"He's been with the team for a long time so I ask around," Kouame said of "Kuya Japeth."

"Also, Chris [Newsome], when he was still part of the team. Right now, I don't know if he's still gonna play but there's so many people that I talk to and I try to learn from," he added.

"To be able to see them, I was able to learn much from them too. It keeps me going because I'm trying to be like them, a professional one day. I'm really excited to play with them," the Ivory Coast-born center said.

Gilas Pilipinas will be on the road for the November window, as they play away games against Jordan on November 11 and Saudi Arabia on November 14.

Though the Philippines has already qualified to next year's FIBA Basketball World Cup as hosts, the Gilas players are still eager for victory against Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

"This is good because we're really hungry. We've seen the lineup, I think everybody deserves to be there. So I think it's possible to get the sweep," said Kouame.