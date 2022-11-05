Fil-Am Duke hooper Vanessa de Jesus eyes NCAA tournament bid

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-American Vanessa de Jesus seeks to lead the women's basketball team of Duke University to a berth at the U.S. National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament.

De Jesus has been the Duke Blue Devils' guard for three years now.



She began her collegiate basketball career in 2020, during the NCAA season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.



As a freshman, she averaged 12 points during that season's four games. By her second year, she took on a new role and became more of a playmaker coming off the bench.



"Every year I learn new things," said De Jesus. "I just continue to grow into different aspects and put that into whatever role to help my team win."



De Jesus, an honor roll student, added: "I’ll be even more ready and excited to show what the new team brings."



The Blue Devils' last appearance at the NCAA tournament was in 2018.



De Jesus, who hails from Southern California, said she continues to follow the Philippine National Team, and hopes to eventually join them.



"I’m definitely just focused on Duke but that's something I see myself doing sometime in the future," she said. "I’m just so proud of them and doing all they’ve been doing so far."



The Duke women's basketball season begins on November 5 with an exhibition game against the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.