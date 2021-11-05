Photos from Scottie Thompson's Instagram account

Ginebra Gin Kings’ Scottie Thompson reached another milestone as a basketball player as he is set to unveil his personal signature sneaker “Scottie 1” this November.

Thompson has been chosen to be the brand ambassador of known shoe line World Balance.

Working closely with the sports apparel company, Thompson’s personal footwear is a testament to his journey as an athlete -- from his early days in Digos City to his stellar career with the Perpetual Help College in the NCAA.

According to the cager, he decided to ink a deal with World Balance since it valued his inputs in creating his own signature shoe.

“The sports industry is saturated by big brand players, but I chose a trustworthy local brand that provides quality and affordable shoes for Pinoys,” Thompson said.

“It really resonated with me to know that I could humbly represent and wear one of our own homegrown brands while playing on big arenas every game season, yun ang may impact para sakin.”

The PBA player said he believes that the brand is “the perfect partner” because it has supported many individuals who strive to win in different ways.

“They understand what it is like to be an underdog and like the brand, I want to prove myself on and off the court and show the world that you can be like David in a league full of goliaths,” Thompson added.

The shoe and its packaging contain chockfull of elements giving nod to his roots, his journey as player, and inspiration that represents his childhood and career, depicted on the box with few hidden elements that trace to his humble beginning.

“Scottie 1” is designed to the athlete’s exact specifications --lightweight and responsive, matching his agility and intensity on the court.

The much-awaited World Balance Scottie 1 will be available soon through select WB boutique stores, leading department stores, and the official website.

Here’s a more detailed look of the shoe.