MANILA -- RSG Philippines conquered Echo PH in a tight match-up, 2-1, in yet another all-Pinoy showdown, Wednesday, to qualify for the quarterfinals of the One Esports Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Invitational (MPLI).

After two tight matches which saw RSG winning Game 1 and Echo winning Game 2, a team clash which saw Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto take down three players with Benedetta, sealed the deal for the Pinoy kingslayers in Game 3.

With the loss, Echo PH was eliminated from contention.

Aqua took MVP recognition in Game 1 with his Yve; Echo's Rion "Rk3" Kudo was MVP for Game 2 with his Pharsa; and Demonkite was MVP for Game 3 with his Benedetta.

RSG will duke it out with Indonesia's defending champions Onic Indonesia (Onic ID) in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Onic PH succumbed to Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi in a 0-2 defeat in the battle of Philippines' and Indonesia's MPL bridesmaid finishers.

Onic PH was aggressive to start Game 1, but RRQ was able to react well, with Rivaldi "R7" Fatah and Firm Priest “Psychooo” Firdaus giving problems with their Esmeralda and Yve, respectively.

With Onic PH storming RRQ's base in the 23rd minute mark, the Indonesian squad was able to counter-go by taking down three of Onic PH's players. As Onic PH was short of three heroes, RRQ was easily able to dispose of the Pinoy squad's base to draw first blood.

Onic PH was kept to just four kills after a clean game by RRQ in Game 2.

After Thursday's eliminations, Blacklist International, which automatically secured a finals berth after emerging as MPL Philippines champions, and RSG PH are the last two Filipino squads standing.

RSG PHILIPPINES roster

COACH: Brian "Panda" Lim (Changrok Im)

Kenneth Jiane "Kenji" Villa (captain)

Earvin John "Heath" Esperanza

Arvie C. "Aqua" Antonio

Joshwell Christian "Iy4knu" Manaog

Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto

Eman "Emann" Sangco

Dexter "Exort" Martinez

Nathanael "Nathz" Estrologo

Elyson Edouard Caranza

ECHO roster

COACH: Michael “Arcadia” Bocado

Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura (captain)

Jaymark Aaron "Hadess" Lazaro

Jason Rafael "Jaymeister" Torculas

Jankurt Russel "KurtTzy" Matira

Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales

Kenneth "FLYSOLO" Coloma

Aaron "AaronQT" Lim

Samuel Josef "Invoker" Cruz

Rion "Rk3" Kudo

Joshua Nathaniel "Aspect" Tating

ONIC PH roster

COACH: Paul Denver "Coach Yeb" Miranda

Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy (captain)

Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol

Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera

Karl Mico "Micophobia" Tarala

Mark Christian "Markyyyyy" Etcobañez

Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales

Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio

Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo