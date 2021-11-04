MANILA -- RSG Philippines conquered Echo PH in a tight match-up, 2-1, in yet another all-Pinoy showdown, Wednesday, to qualify for the quarterfinals of the One Esports Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Invitational (MPLI).
After two tight matches which saw RSG winning Game 1 and Echo winning Game 2, a team clash which saw Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto take down three players with Benedetta, sealed the deal for the Pinoy kingslayers in Game 3.
With the loss, Echo PH was eliminated from contention.
Aqua took MVP recognition in Game 1 with his Yve; Echo's Rion "Rk3" Kudo was MVP for Game 2 with his Pharsa; and Demonkite was MVP for Game 3 with his Benedetta.
RSG will duke it out with Indonesia's defending champions Onic Indonesia (Onic ID) in the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Onic PH succumbed to Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi in a 0-2 defeat in the battle of Philippines' and Indonesia's MPL bridesmaid finishers.
Onic PH was aggressive to start Game 1, but RRQ was able to react well, with Rivaldi "R7" Fatah and Firm Priest “Psychooo” Firdaus giving problems with their Esmeralda and Yve, respectively.
With Onic PH storming RRQ's base in the 23rd minute mark, the Indonesian squad was able to counter-go by taking down three of Onic PH's players. As Onic PH was short of three heroes, RRQ was easily able to dispose of the Pinoy squad's base to draw first blood.
Onic PH was kept to just four kills after a clean game by RRQ in Game 2.
After Thursday's eliminations, Blacklist International, which automatically secured a finals berth after emerging as MPL Philippines champions, and RSG PH are the last two Filipino squads standing.
RSG PHILIPPINES roster
COACH: Brian "Panda" Lim (Changrok Im)
Kenneth Jiane "Kenji" Villa (captain)
Earvin John "Heath" Esperanza
Arvie C. "Aqua" Antonio
Joshwell Christian "Iy4knu" Manaog
Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto
Eman "Emann" Sangco
Dexter "Exort" Martinez
Nathanael "Nathz" Estrologo
Elyson Edouard Caranza
ECHO roster
COACH: Michael “Arcadia” Bocado
Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura (captain)
Jaymark Aaron "Hadess" Lazaro
Jason Rafael "Jaymeister" Torculas
Jankurt Russel "KurtTzy" Matira
Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales
Kenneth "FLYSOLO" Coloma
Aaron "AaronQT" Lim
Samuel Josef "Invoker" Cruz
Rion "Rk3" Kudo
Joshua Nathaniel "Aspect" Tating
ONIC PH roster
COACH: Paul Denver "Coach Yeb" Miranda
Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy (captain)
Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol
Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera
Karl Mico "Micophobia" Tarala
Mark Christian "Markyyyyy" Etcobañez
Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales
Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio
Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo
Mobile Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, MPL Philippines, esports, esports Philippines