Lyceum beats Mapua in their second round pairing. From the NCAA Facebook page

Lyceum of the Philippines University exacted revenge against Mapua University, 86-82, in the second round of Season 99 men's basketball tournament at the Filoil Ecooil Centre on Friday.

The Pirates extended their run to three games for a joint lead with the Cardinals in the standings, 9-3.

John Bravo got close to a double-double 12 points and nine rebounds, while Vince Cunanan had 10 points, five rebounds, and six assists for Lyceum.

The Pirates were up by double-digits in the payoff period, but the Carinals managed to put up a fight on Clint Escamis' lead.

However, Lyceum managed to hang tough and fended off the late charge from Mapua.

Escamis had a game-high 25 points for the Cardinals, which also got 13 and 11 from Jopet Soriano and Marc Cuenco, respectively.

Lyceum will next face Colegio de San Juan de Letran on Sunday, the same day when the Cardinals meet the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Stags.