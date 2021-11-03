Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives past Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Jeffrey Swinger, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points, Mike Conley Jr. fired in 30 and the Utah Jazz toughened up in the clutch to pull away from the Sacramento Kings for a 119-113 win Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points while Rudy Gobert had another double-double with 20 rebounds and 12 points as the Jazz beat the Kings for the sixth straight time. It was also Utah's sixth win in seven games overall this season.

Harrison Barnes put up 23 points to lead the Kings, who had all five starters ad two reserves score in double figures. Sacramento held a lead in the final five minutes after trailing for most of the first 3 1/2 quarters.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Conley gave Utah its biggest lead of the game, 100-91, with back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter.

Buddy Hield, who scored 19 off the Kings' bench, answered with consecutive 3-pointers to cut the deficit to three.

Richaun Holmes gave Sacramento a 102-101 lead with 5:02 left, capping an 11-1 run.

Conley ended the Kings' streak with his third trey of the quarter, and the Jazz took a 3-point lead with 4:05 left when Bogdanovic drained a deep shot following another Holmes bucket.

Gobert scored six points in the final 2 1/2 minutes as Utah extended its lead and held on for the victory.

The Jazz won despite a rough outing from reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson, who only scored two points on 1-of-13 shooting. He missed all 11 3-point attempts on a night when Utah only hit 29.2 percent from deep (14 of 48).

Conley came up big for the Jazz all night, including a late floater for a one-point lead at halftime and a 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds remaining in the third quarter for a three-point lead.

Davion Mitchell had 18 points of the Sacramento bench, and Holmes finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.