LOOK: Pacquiao's friend Buboy Fernandez helps out after Typhoon Rolly

Restituto "Buboy" Fernandez is serving as a vice mayor Polangui town in Albay which was one of the areas hardest hit by Typhoon Rolly.

This is why he was among those who were actively conducting search and rescue operations in his town over the weekend.

His best friend Manny Pacquiao posted a photo of Fernandez cutting off a tree that was toppled by the violent winds.

"My trainer and long time friend Vice Mayor Buboy Fernandez to the rescue. #RollyPH," said Pacquiao in his caption.

Fernandez served as the boxing superstar's coach after Pacquiao had a temporary falling out with Freddie Roach.

Here's a video of Pacquiao doing a mitts session with Fernandez.