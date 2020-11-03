Football: Gayoso lifts Azkals Development Team to breakthrough PFL win

Jarvey Gayoso gave the Azkals Development Team a 1-0 lead off a header in the 73rd minute. Photo courtesy of the PFL.

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Ateneo de Manila University star Jarvey Gayoso scored one goal and was involved in another as the Azkals Development Team (ADT) notched a breakthrough 2-0 win over Mendiola FC, Tuesday at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

It was the first win for the young squad in the tournament after losing their first two assignments in the new season of the Philippines Football League (PFL).

Gayoso headed in a cross from Dean Ebarle to put the ADT ahead in the 73rd minute, before Matthew Custodio scored off a rebound of Gayoso's free kick in the 81st for a two-goal lead.

The young national team hopefuls submitted a fine performance in their third game after losses to United City FC and Kaya FC Iloilo in their first two matches.

Gayoso's performance upfront leaves Azkals head coach Scott Cooper with a conundrum. The British tactician usually plays the former Ateneo star as a defender but reverted him to his previous role of a striker for the second half against Mendiola.

"It is something that we can ponder on moving forward," Cooper was quoted as saying.

Mendiola remains without a point after absorbing back-to-back defeats.

