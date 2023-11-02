Courtesy: PVL Media

The PLDT High Speed Hitters are on fire right now.

They have extended their winning streak to three after a 22-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20 victory over Nxled Chameleons on Thursday in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference 2023 at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Despite the slow start in Set 1, the High Speed Hitters managed to come back in the next three sets. The High Speed Hitters improved to 3-1, joining Chery Tiggo for third place.

Savannah Davison was crucial in the win with 21 points and 11 excellent receptions.

PLDT will be battling Gerflor next, who are currently winless in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Chameleons will face Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Tuesday.